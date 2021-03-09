Viral: Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Interview Resulted In New Oprah Winfrey Meme

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The recent Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey is trending across social media. In usual Oprah interview fashion, there were many takeaways, a lot of the tough questions were asked and memes of the media mogul have since taken over our timelines. It is expected that the Internet would transform a serious moment into completely unrelated jokes and banter for our feed’s comedic pleasure. Naturally, we have created a list of the best memes from the highly anticipated interview.

Viewers learned about the Royal family’s disdain for Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship and even further, their baby boy Archie. The interview also exposed how they were stripped of their privileges and chose to flee to the United States to begin a much more private life with their first child together.

Oprah Winfrey is a natural host and interviewer. Winfrey confidently asks the difficult questions no matter who sits down in front of her. This particular question seemed to be the Internet’s favorite of the night:

The American talk show host, producer and philanthropist is not new to the meme game. Her memes have been making our conversations more entertaining since gifs became a thing on the Internet.

It is important to note that this moment had a hold on the entire Internet including our international friends. The meme from the Harry and Meghan interview became a sensation in the US, UK and even, Ireland had some fun with Oprah’s latest meme.

Of course, this wouldn’t become a true meme sensation if it didn’t intersect with love and relationships.

One Twitter user coined this meme as one to stop people in their tracks when sharing anything outlandish in conversation.

It is unfortunate that the Royal family does not accept or respect Harry and Meghan’s relationship or their adorable baby boy Archie.

So much that the couple revealed some unknown news in the interview. Producer and writer, Tyler Perry, offer his LA home and protection to Harry and Meghan amidst all of the Royal drama.

Oprah gave us plenty of moods to choose from in her viral interview with Harry and Meghan. So tell us which Oprah are you today?

We are looking forward to Oprah’s next interview. Our Wanda Vision fans would be ecstatic for this one.

If you haven’t watched the full interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan Markle, check it out on CBS.

