BRUHNews: Pooh Shiesty And Kodak Black Are Going At Each Other Over The Money Spread Pose

Have you ever wondered if rappers have too much time on their hands? Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty are proving they clearly do.

As spotted on HipHopDX the two performers are in the midst of a war of words; or rather social media posts. Apparently the man now known as Bill Kapri felt in a ways about the “Back In Blood” MC. In a recent post Kodak seemingly took a swipe at him by using his signature “blrrrd” adlib and claiming some of his peers are swagger jacking his “money spread” pose. Naturally this got back to the 1017 Records talent prompting him to respond to the veiled shot in a post and delete. “This shit here so lame too me lost all my respect @kodakblack,” he wrote.

Kodak quickly retorted in typical Kodak fashion by amplifying things up between the two saying “Blrrd sh*t just be ‘bout we really run over sh*t”. He followed it up with more antagonizing. “Keep that sh*t cute. Don’t make it all that, bruh … That’s just what it is.” Pooh then posted, but soon deleted, throwback photos of him from 2011 flashing money to his Instagram account. “The INTERNET AND FANS will make a real n***a do some hoe sh*t, Influence????????” he wrote. “U wasn’t rapping when I was out here taking action!!! I just like yo music thought u was on my same time boy u was rapping that sh*t I was really living before I ever made a song, this internet don’t know sh*t bout me, if anything @chiefkeefsosa get credit n-gga don’t play with me I’m wrong young n***a we can hit bout fr all that talking n***a gangstas keep they phone down.”

Let’s hope these two leave things on the internet.

