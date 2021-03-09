You’re Crying, We’re Not: ‘Minari’ Star Alan Kim’s Adorable Acceptance Speech At Critics Choice Awards

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Minari star Alan Kim wins the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor. He subsequently burst into tears during this his adorable acceptance speech. Social media fans are reacting to the cutest video on the Internet right now. You’re crying, we’re not.

The eight-year-old star was awarded the 2021 award for best young actor/actress. It only took a few seconds into thanking Critics Choice voters and listing family, cast and crew members, that Kim broke down in tears, telling viewers, “Oh my goodness, I’m crying.”

“I hope I will be in another movie soon,” he sobbed, adding, “Is this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

Kim starred as David in the award-winning film, Minari, which follows a Korean American family moving to a rural Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

The movie won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film last weekend, which also resulted in an overload of cuteness from the young star. Alan Kim won over a few hearts on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night. He proudly wore his latest achievement, a purple Taekwondo belt.

Kim discussed starring in the movie, earning his purple belt in taekwondo and how much money the tooth fairy leaves him. He has obviously established himself as a gifted actor, but these adorable interviews and acceptance speeches solidify his role as a joyous child.

Social media reacts to his heartwarming acceptance speech giving him glorious praises across the timeline.

Minari is Kim’s breakout role, and we expect to see him onscreen even more after a glorious winning streak. Congrats Alan Kim!

