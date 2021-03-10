Giant Screen Falls On ESPN Anchor During Live Television & No One Knew How To React

Gaffes are nothing new on live television.
A quick Youtube search finds tons of videos of people passing out on TV, uncontrollably laughing or tripping and falling–just ask Shaquille O’Neal. But recently, during a live broadcast of ESPN FC Radio, something a bit more serious occurred. As a camera began to pan out, one of ESPN’s giant monitors –used to show highlights or sprawling logo of whatever programming is on– fell on one of the commentators as his body slammed into the desk. His five cohosts all remained in their seats.
The show’s host, Francisco Javier Vélez, looked to his right in shock, and you can hear people in the background telling everyone to calm down. Vélez eventually instructed viewers that they were going to take a commercial break to solve the issue.
The startling clip was tweeted out by NBC Universal’s Senior Executive, Mike Sington, who says the commentator, who’s yet to be identified, wasn’t injured and is doing just fine.
Twitter, of course, had the jokes ready about expecting the victim to sue. Check out some of the reactions below.
Twitter Reacts To Giant Monitor Falling On ESPN Commentator
I would’ve been like pic.twitter.com/x9ImEDteHA— Rob🏁 (@RobDaGawd716) March 10, 2021
Uninjured my ass. This is the day I would retire! https://t.co/2dpHx3ovNA— Ned Flanders (@userunavailabll) March 10, 2021
This is some Final Destination shit https://t.co/o71dPjxtuS— Juanito Alimaña (@JediMasterRoman) March 10, 2021
“We’ll be right back after these commercial messages!” https://t.co/7SGhlaOUqv— Einstein (@DynastyEinstein) March 10, 2021
These edibles weak as sh.... RT @tae_corleone: Bruh... https://t.co/dicBrKxeJV— Bearrick Rose (@Bearwitme) March 10, 2021
Not sure I'd be that happy with my colleagues' reactions here. Did any of them get up to help?— Landes Land (@landes_land) March 10, 2021
Who doesn’t leap out their chair to go help get the fallen wall off their co-worker? pic.twitter.com/D1U84jFBH7— ☘️ Laura ✊🏽 (@SAHMvoter) March 10, 2021
You’re probably wondering how I got here pic.twitter.com/LYuD3FzPYx— King_Dott (@dutchmaster3005) March 10, 2021
Me pulling up in a lambo after the settlement pic.twitter.com/WAdj0MM36W— Sam Dunkin (@Samdunkin15) March 10, 2021
Producer: SWITCH TO CAMERA 1 NOW— Ayo (@Dwhatalife) March 10, 2021
Camera 1: pic.twitter.com/0VMc9NYig7
Next day at work pic.twitter.com/fYah6smU5T— King_Dott (@dutchmaster3005) March 10, 2021
Giant Screen Falls On ESPN Anchor During Live Television & No One Knew How To React was originally published on cassiuslife.com