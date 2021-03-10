Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Producer Southside Says He’s Retiring, Next 808 Mafia Project To Be His Last

Naturally his fans want him to keep grinding but the man has other plans...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
All Black Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Beloved Hip-Hop producer Southside has just announced that he’d be putting down the drum machine and calling it a career. Well, at least that what he wants his fan to think.

Yesterday the man who’s produced cuts for the likes of Drake, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and 21 Savage amongst many others, took to Twitter to unexpectedly let his fans know he’s contemplating retirement from the game and asking them “how y’all feel about that.”

Naturally fans begged him to rethink his position saying that the game needs his talents to keep things fresh, but ultimately Southside dropped a bomb on everyone when he revealed the next 808 Mafia album would be his last. Writing “THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO BE GREAT” and “I’M STILL GONE LEAD FOR THE CULTURE,” it really seems like South has is looking to move on with his life outside of the nightly studio sessions.

Well, can’t say we saw that one coming.

Whether or not he’s actually serious about calling it a career or if he’s just trying to build hype for that next 808 Mafia album is anyone’s guess. Rarely do music producers hang it up ever much less this far into their run. Heck, triple-OG’s like Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, and Rick Rubin are still doing the damn thing.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Southside is really real about walking away from the beats.

Producer Southside Says He’s Retiring, Next 808 Mafia Project To Be His Last  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close