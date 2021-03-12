Here’s Your Chance to Win $1000 From Hot 107.9!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

How would you like a shot at one thousand dollars from HOT 107.9?

All you need to do is text CASH to 71007 for your chance to win!

Be the first to learn about promotions like this, events, breaking news, and more with our text club!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The SMS CASH SWEEPSTAKES ends on March 26, 2021. Subject to Official Rules. CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES

