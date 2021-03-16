Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Epps To Start In Netflix TV Series “The Upshaws”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Byron Allen's FEEDING AMERICA COMEDY FEST On The Weather Channel / NBC / Comedy.TV

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Mike Epps is returning to Television!

Epps will start in the “The Upshaws,” with co-star Kim Fields (Living Single) and comedian Wanda Sykes. Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine will also join the cast.

Here is a breakdown of the new show:

Bennie Upshaw (played by Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (played by Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

The comedy premieres on Netflix Wednesday, May 12.

Source | ShadowAndAct.com

RELATED: Mike Epps Reveals His Mother Passed Away, ‘You Fought Hard Baby’

RELATED: Indy’s Own Mike Epps Has the Internet Going Crazy Over Throwback Post [PHOTO]

Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock & Mike Epps Bring The Festival Of Laughs To Indy!

16 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock & Mike Epps Bring The Festival Of Laughs To Indy!

Continue reading Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock & Mike Epps Bring The Festival Of Laughs To Indy!

Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock & Mike Epps Bring The Festival Of Laughs To Indy!

 

Mike Epps To Start In Netflix TV Series “The Upshaws”  was originally published on hot963.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close