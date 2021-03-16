Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID Vaccine

All these years later he's still rocking his iced out grills...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Paul Wall might not have the same influence on Hip-Hoppers he once did when he had the “internet going nuts” back in the early 00’s, but today he’s still a presence on social media and likes to chime in on debates while promoting the COVID-19 vaccine many are scared to partake in.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Houston rapper got into a bevy of subjects such as being a white rapper (of course), who he’s actually would be preferred to be compared to (hint: not white rappers), and getting the COVID vaccine a few weeks back.

Naturally Paul Wall got a lot of backlash from social media followers for getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as he did, but the man explained he’s gotten all kinds of vaccines necessary to travel around the world anyway and given the state of the world, he knew this one was probably the most important one.

The way I saw it was that I’m going to have to get it anyway. It made me think, why be on the late show? Why be the last? Let me get it as soon as I can. The earlier I get it, the earlier I can get back to a sense of normalcy. And that was a huge driving factor.”

Well, at least he’s still using whatever influence he has left to encourage people to fight back against the Rona. Unlike a certain orange hued liar who called the virus a hoax only to get his vaccine in secret as to not enrage his cult following.

As for his name being thrown around in the “best white rappers” category these days, while flattered, Paul Wall would rather people compare him to his H-Town brethren when mentioning his name as those were the people he looked up to.

“Honestly, I personally would prefer to have my name not mentioned alongside codifiers, like “white rapper” or things like that, because the codifiers I like are Texas rappers. If you were to compare me to Lil’ Keke or the people that really inspired me, like UGK… In my mind, that’s who I think I should be compared to.”

We understand where he’s coming from but I doubt heads are going to be comparing Paul Wall to Bun B anytime soon. Maybe Slim Thug? Y’all let us know what y’all think.

Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID Vaccine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close