The name Tamir Rice became worldly known for all the wrong reasons when the 12 year old was killed by white Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann in November of 2014.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Timothy Loehmann and his partner Frank Garmback in December 2015. Then Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty recommended that the grand jury not charge the officers after a series of experts hired by his office deemed the shooting “objectively reasonable.”

Needless to say as a grieving mother, Samaria Rice, that has lost her son senselessly that is a bit much to bear, when no justice has been brought for her son Tamir.

One could only imagine the anguish and hurt she must feel however after Lil Baby’s Grammy performance on Sunday, she had much to say about Lil Baby’s performance, Tamika Mallory, Attorney Ben Crump and others as Samaria Rice allegedly spoke her truth about what she thought about the people that chase justice for the unjust by saying that they are only clout chasers, in a series of post.

“You Black lives matters bitches riding these families backs. Y’all have fucked up our fight.”

The performance that started the social media rant by Samaria Rice was when Lil Baby took to the 63rd annual Grammy stage to perform “The Bigger Picture,” which opened with a depiction of police brutality featuring actor Kendrick Sampson, BLM activist Tamika Mallory as well as Killer Mike of Run the Jewels.

Take a look at the video of Lil Baby’s Grammy performance then give us your thought on what Samaria Rice allegedly had to say below.

Tamir Rice’s Mom Went In On Tamika Mallory & Ben Crump After Lil Baby’s Grammy Performance!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com