The First Trailer For Netflix’s Father-Son Drama ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Starring Idris Elba & Caleb McLaughlin Has Arrived

The film draws inspiration from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri, plus real-life stories revolving around North Philadelphia's urban-cowboy subculture and Fletcher Street Stables

Netflix’s new original film Concrete Cowboy already looks like a must-watch just based on the first trailer.

Drawing inspiration from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri, plus real-life stories revolving around North Philadelphia’s urban-cowboy subculture and Fletcher Street Stables, Concrete Cowboy stars Idris Elba (Hobbs & Shaw) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things).

In the movie, McLaughlin plays Cole, a troubled teen who gets expelled from his school in Detroit and is sent to Philadelphia to live with his estranged father, Harp, played by Elba. Cole struggles to adjust to his new environment while establishing a relationship with a dad he barely knows. He is also torn between maintaining his problematic friendship with his cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome) and his newfound appreciation for the cowboy way of life and tending to the horses in the legendary stable that has been located in North Philadelphia for more than a century.

The film also tackles the growing issue of gentrification that threatens the existence of the stables. The movie was selected for the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, also stars Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith. It premieres on Netflix on April 2 and is a part of the streaming giant’s commitment to premiere one new film every week as part of its massive 70 film slate.

Idris Elba will also be saddling up in the forthcoming all-Black western produced by JAY-Z, The Harder They Fall, which is also set to premiere on Netflix.

You can watch the first powerful trailer for Concrete Cowboy below.

