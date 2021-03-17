Entertainment News
Could Be Cap: Source Says Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce

This can't really be true but we've been fooled before.

Drake is enjoying another chart record after debuting in the first top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first artist to do so. However, there are rumblings that he’s got his eyes on a certain someone that, if true, would most certainly have the whole world in shock.

The Mirror reports that a source told Heat magazine that the Certified Lover Boy artist has his sights set on Kim Kardashian, who is in the midst of a divorce from her husband and alleged Drake rival, Kanye West.

“Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye – he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears,” the source allegedly told Heat.

They continued with, “He was surprised it took her so long to realise, and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable. He’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon.”

The source went on to say that Kardashian isn’t focused on a new romance and is “wary” of doing anything of the sort, opting instead to focus on her children and various interests.

What makes all of this remotely interesting is Drake and West’s former beef that the Chicago producer mentioned in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. Drake also made mention of West by way of the track “Wants and Needs” featured on his Scary Hours 2 project.

“Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us,” Drizzy rapped.

If Drake and Kim Kardashian do indeed link up, it’ll be fireworks on every timeline known to man. But as it stands, this is all heavy speculation.

Could Be Cap: Source Says Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

