Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For HBO Called ‘The Hype’

The Nawf Side got something to say.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Migos Big Game Weekend

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems Offset’s pricey commitment to staying fly is paying off. He has just partnered with a network to bring Rap’s most popular subculture to life.

As spotted on Deadline the Atlanta native has inked a new deal in Hollywood. HBO Max has given him the greenlight to produce a competition series based on streetwear. Titled The Hype, the project will host 10 streetwear creators to a contest where they will face off in challenges directly linked to design, spotting new trends and the business of fashion. Not only is the Migos front man producing the show, but he will also serve a judge alongside Beth Birkett, creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, and Marni Senofonte, an esteemed costume designer. Speedy Morman, of Complex Media, is slated to be the host.

David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams developed the series with help from Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith on the production. “I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind,” Offset said in a formal statement. “I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer. We are giving opportunities to the culture.”

Rob Eric added: “We understand the importance of providing a platform to allow others to tell their stories. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to partner with HBO Max and showcase this unique part of the fashion world via The Hype. Along with Ty Ty and Jay, we’ll step beyond traditional fashion trends and bring viewers into the nuanced world of style and self-expression that is also a full-time business.”

At this time the premiere date for The Hype is not yet known.

Photo: Danielle James

Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For HBO Called ‘The Hype’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close