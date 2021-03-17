Entertainment News
Casanova Denied Bail Thanks To Old Nick Cannon Interview

The damn internet is once again used against a rapper in court...

Brooklyn rapper Casanova might be the furthest thing from a Tekashi 6ix9ine, but the “Don’t Run” rapper just can’t seem to stop snitchin’ on himself.

After feds used his interview with DJ Vlad as evidence of self-incrimination and being disciplined for doing the #JuneBugchallenge from behind bars, Vlad TV is now reporting that a judge has denied bail for the 34-year-old rapper after prosecutors used another interview to prove Cas was still an active gang member. The interview in question that was used as evidence was an old Nick Cannon joint from 2019 where the Roc Nation artist told Nick he was “Still Ape.”

While at the time that seemed harmless enough, it turned out to be what prosecutors needed to prove that Cas was still affiliated with his old crew and not just a “celebrity ambassador.” This would be the second time a judge has denied bail for the rapper as he was denied bail this past January as well.

Casanova and 17 other alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang were arrested this past November on some pretty serious charges including racketeering, assault, attempted murder, murder, amongst others. The “Set Trippin” rapper faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges, but has always maintained his innocence.

Check out the prosecutors discuss Casanova below.

