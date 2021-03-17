The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Amin Joseph On Playing Uncle Jerome In Snowfall, John Singleton + The Govt. Role In Crack Epidemic [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Actor Amin Joseph joined Headkrack on The Morning Hustle to discuss what we can expect from the latest season of Snowfall & what may happen to his character Uncle Jerome. He also touched on the impact the show felt after losing John Singleton, what he’s learned personally through the process of creating the show, and his personal favorite episode of all time. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Amin Joseph On Playing Uncle Jerome In Snowfall, John Singleton + The Govt. Role In Crack Epidemic [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
[ione_media_gallery id="3695881" overlay="true"]
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close