Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Tax Season. Tax Financial Planning. Form 1040 on Working Desk.

Source: Constantine Johnny / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The agency is still working to determine a specific deadline date, the report said. As of Wednesday, the IRS has not publicly commented about the delay.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan included stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020. Due to those changes, many experts believed the IRS would have to delay the filing deadline.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close