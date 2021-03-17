Entertainment News
Mr. Solo Dolo: Kid Cudi Is Slotted To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’ In April

Need a Day N Nite live rendition for the culture.

Kid Cudi fans, Travis Scott included, are in for a treat. The Cleveland MC will grace the Saturday Night Live next month.

As spotted on Complex the self proclaimed man on the moon is about to touch down on one of the most iconic stages in show business. On Tuesday, March 16 SNL announced the talent for their April 10 episode and Cudi is slotted as the musical talent. Carey Mulligan, of The Great Gatsby fame, will host. Naturally the reveal was a big highlight for the “Just What I Am” MC.

He took to social media to celebrate the big opportunity. “If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine,” he wrote. “This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!”

Technically this is not the first time he has graced the iconic sketch comedy show. Back in 2018 he joined Kanye West during their performance of “Ghost Town”. This is the same appearance where Yeezy pulled up wearing a MAGA hat and went off in a memorable rant. “They bullied me backstage. They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place,” he said. “You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

In recent news Cudder confirmed he was working on a pilot with 50 Cent.

