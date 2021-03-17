Entertainment News
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly

There goes that urban legend that people who burp and fart at the same time end up dying on the spot.

Looks like Wendy Williams gave quite the hot take this past Tuesday while doing her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, when she once again broke wind on the air.

A year after “FARTGATE” took the internet by storm when Wendy ripped one while doing her show, the OG shock jock gossip girl has one-upped her previous incident by seemingly both burping and farting simultaneously. The latest mishap came while Wendy was talking about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship when much to the shock of the crowd and herself, Wendy let out a burp which was immediately followed by a fart.

As you can see by her face she was lowkey embarrassed and apologized to the audience for the hiccup. But being the pro that she is, Wendy continued to give her two cents on the matter as if there was nothing there to see. Unfortunately, there was and this clip will live in infamy until her next on-air embarrassment.

At least she quickly apologized which is a far cry from her 2020 farting in which she denied cutting the cheese and tried to say everyone’s ears were deceiving them. At the time she used the excuse that “I barely fart… Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk.”

Well, she belched AND passed gas. It’s okay though. Everyone farts. There’s nothing to be ashamed of… not many people fart on air though. Just sayin.’

She’ll be okay. At least she didn’t pass out on air and scare the bejesus out of everyone.

