HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Atlanta & AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE PRESENT THE 3rd Annual Dekalb Co Easter Egg & Scavenger Hunt Eggtravaganza, SATURDAY, APRIL 3RD AT EXCHANGE PARK RECREATION CENTER, LOCATED AT 2771 COLUMBIA DR IN DECATUR FROM 12PM TO 2PM.

THIS IS A Drive thru egg hunt for children grade level k-5. ENJOY THIS CONTACTLESS scavenger hunt … WITH giveaways, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE.

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: