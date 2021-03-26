Entertainment News
HHW Tech Review: HyperX Takes The If Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It Approach With The Cloud II Wireless Headset

So how does the latest iteration of the headset stand up to newer models from other companies? Surprisingly very well.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

HyperX’s Cloud II headset has been the company’s workhorse for 6 years and has seen minimal updates since then. So how does the latest iteration of the headset stand up to newer models from other companies? Surprisingly very well.

When it comes to the Cloud II, HyperX has taken the if ain’t broke, don’t fix it approach with the headset model only dropping other various models with the Cloud handle like the Cloud Mix, Cloud Orbit S, and Cloud Alpha S. For this most recent design HyperX got a little bold and decided it was time to cut the cord. We are ecstatic the company has decided to go this route and dropped the Hyper X Cloud II Wireless.

Designed For Comfort

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

HyperX, as expected, stuck with the simple design of the Cloud II foregoing any drastic changes outside of getting rid of the wire and slight subtle updates to the look. But, if you’re someone who has been rocking with HyperX and the Cloud II for years, it’s basically the same design.

The wired version has grey stitching, the Cloud II Wireless, HyperX went for more flair by adding red stitching to compliment the bold ruby red HyperX logo on the ear cups and the HyperX logo imprinted into the band, which is a pretty nice touch.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

The very minimalistic approach by HyperX when it comes to the Cloud II Wireless proves that the company was more committed to providing the wearer with a comfortable gaming headset that still delivers the top-notch sound gamers expect from pricey headsets, and HyperX didn’t disappoint. The earcups and top band are made out of memory foam that provides a very comfortable but secure fit.

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is also extremely light, weighing only 313 grams with the mic attached. This headset is much lighter than its wired predecessor, which is pretty shocking because wireless devices usually get heavier. Kudos to HyperX for even pulling that off.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

While playing Ratchet & Clank via Sony’s free Play At Home initiative for hours on PS5, I never got that feeling of discomfort where you have to take the headset off to give my ears a break. Being that I wear glasses, I was also relieved that they didn’t push on the temples. Definitely, an experience gamers are far too familiar with.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

As for the buttons, again still very simple. There is a power and mute button plus the USB-C port for the charging cable and a plug-in for the detachable mic on the right ear cup. On the left earcup, there is a simple speaker volume wheel.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Strong Wireless Signal, Quality Sound & Exceptional Battery Life

Just cause the design is basic and didn’t really change doesn’t mean the HyperX Cloud II Wireless’ performance is the same. The headset provides a strong wireless connection whether you’re using them on PS4, PS5, or PC, thanks to the 2.4 GHz wireless connection provided by the rather large dongle. Unfortunately, the headset is not compatible with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

The headset delivers amazing sound quality thanks to the significant changes made under the hood, specifically the 53mm drivers that push crystal clear and precise sound. I was able to pick up the slightest details while doing things like turning baddies into sheep using the sheepinator in Ratchet & Clank, web-slinging through New York City, beating up criminals in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and pinpointing gunfire while playing Call of Duty thanks to the virtual 7.1 surround sound which accurately provided positional audio in-game.

I was disappointed to learn there are no enhanced audio features like Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2’s “superhuman hearing” mode that allows you to hear things like footsteps much clearer.

As for battery life, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless also excels in that department. HyperX boasts its headset provides up to 30 hours of use on a single charge, better than average. While using them, I found I didn’t have to charge them for almost a week, which is impressive.

Can You Hear Me Now?

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless comes with the companies standard detachable bi-directional cardioid condenser microphone. Thanks to its super reliable noise-canceling capabilities, my voice comes in very clearly while giving out commands or calling out enemy locations while playing Call of Duty or talking trash while enjoying Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter V.

Verdict

While pricey at $149, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is an excellent high-quality headset that delivers amazing sound and a very comfortable fit without all the bells and whistles with a very minimalistic design. HyperX opted to forgo a more customizable sound experience and instead focused on improving on the Cloud II, a popular model, by cutting the cord and delivering top-notch audio.

The only cons are it doesn’t work with Xbox Series X or Xbox One and doesn’t have an “enhanced hearing” mode, which still doesn’t really hurt the headset. If you’re in the market for a headset for PC, PS4, or PS5, we highly recommend the HyperX Cloud II Wireless.

They are currently hard to track down but keep checking with HyperX for restocks.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

HHW Tech Review: HyperX Takes The If Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It Approach With The Cloud II Wireless Headset  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

