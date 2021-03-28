Entertainment News
Trump Supporter Rapper Launches Clothing Line To Benefit Judicial Reform

Even a broken clock...

Kodak Black In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kodak Black is trying to pay it forward now that he’s a free man, for now. The Florida rapper is launching a new clothing line that he says will help benefit judicial reform.

The name of the clothing line is L.O.V.E. and the Trump-supporting rapper says the proceeds…

Reports TMZ:

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ … the rapper’s starting a new clothing line dubbed L.O.V.E. … an acronym for “Loyalty Out Values Everything.” The brand’s only in its infancy but Bradford says major retailers like Foot Locker, Footaction, City Gear and Snipes have pre-ordered the apparel.

So far, biz is boomin’ … we’re told L.O.V.E. has nearly sold out its first run of pre-orders. There are also plans to roll out a sneaker line and possibly partner up with national brands down the road.

We’ll believe it when we see it, though.

Reportedly, Kodak intends to donate part of his brand’s proceeds to numerous charities that empower minorities and encourage judicial reform, per his lawyer.

While Kodak Black was pardoned by Donald Trump for the federal gun charge he was in prison for, he still facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina. The prosecutors on the aforementioned case—he stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in February 2016—want him placed in custody in their home state.

While putting out some music since his return from jail, Kodak Black has also been beefing with Pooh Sheisty and busy trying to convince people he’s responsible for Megan Thee Stallion’s success. Good luck with that.

 

Trump Supporter Rapper Launches Clothing Line To Benefit Judicial Reform  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

