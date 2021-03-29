Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PUMA & J. Cole To Unveil RS-DREAMER PROTO In April

The inspiration for the Dreamville honcho's footwear, the RS-DREAMER, will soon be available to the masses this coming Friday (April 2).

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
J. Cole X PUMA RS-DREAMER PROTO

Source: PUMA / PUMA

J. Cole and PUMA already have established prominence in the sneaker space by way of the North Carolina rapper’s RS-DREAMER line. Now, the inspiration for the Dreamville honcho’s footwear, the RS-DREAMER, will soon be available to the masses early next month.

The RS-DREAMER is currently available in a variety of colorways and the OG version of the basketball sneakers come in big to small sizes. The RS-DREAMER also comes in a red and white Blood, Sweat, and Tears line as well.

For the new drop, the RS-DREAMER PROTO was the genesis for the shoe ahead of the preceding colorways and will get a limited run after some consideration to release the prototype. The shoe employs the same collaborative spirit of Cole’s ideas for the DREAMER along with PUMA’s longstanding technology to provide a performance shoe for one to live out their hoop dreams or dream big in other landscapes.

The RS-DREAMER PROTO will be available this coming Friday (April 2) in adult and kid sizes. The retail price is $125 for adults and $90 for junior sizes.

The shoes will be sold at PUMA.com, PUMA NYC, and exclusively at Foot Locker and their related brands nationwide and online.

Check out the RS-DREAMER PROTO below.

J. Cole X PUMA RS-DREAMER PROTO

Source: PUMA / PUMA

J. Cole X PUMA RS-DREAMER PROTO

Source: PUMA / PUMA

Photo: PUMA

PUMA & J. Cole To Unveil RS-DREAMER PROTO In April  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close