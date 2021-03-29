PUMA & J. Cole To Unveil RS-DREAMER PROTO In April

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole and PUMA already have established prominence in the sneaker space by way of the North Carolina rapper’s RS-DREAMER line. Now, the inspiration for the Dreamville honcho’s footwear, the RS-DREAMER, will soon be available to the masses early next month.

The RS-DREAMER is currently available in a variety of colorways and the OG version of the basketball sneakers come in big to small sizes. The RS-DREAMER also comes in a red and white Blood, Sweat, and Tears line as well.

For the new drop, the RS-DREAMER PROTO was the genesis for the shoe ahead of the preceding colorways and will get a limited run after some consideration to release the prototype. The shoe employs the same collaborative spirit of Cole’s ideas for the DREAMER along with PUMA’s longstanding technology to provide a performance shoe for one to live out their hoop dreams or dream big in other landscapes.

The RS-DREAMER PROTO will be available this coming Friday (April 2) in adult and kid sizes. The retail price is $125 for adults and $90 for junior sizes.

The shoes will be sold at PUMA.com, PUMA NYC, and exclusively at Foot Locker and their related brands nationwide and online.

Check out the RS-DREAMER PROTO below.

Photo: PUMA

