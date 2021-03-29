Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s Me: Action Bronson’s Continued Weight Loss Journey Is Inspiring

The Queens. N.Y. rapper, author, and TV host shed over 130 pounds since the pandemic struck.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Action Bronson.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Action Bronson has always been a larger-than-life figure, both literally and otherwise. After years of throwing around his proverbial weight, the Queens, N.Y. rapper, author, and TV host spends more time in the gym than he does in the booth.

The growth and maturity of Action Bronson, real name Ariyan Arslani, was present during a recent sitdown he did with Funk Flex last summer, including the slimmer figure although the bars and winning personality remained intact.

In a new profile from The New York Times, Bronson lifts the veil a bit more and talks about why he began to take his health seriously after years of eating rich, heavy foods, bragging on record that his haircuts are Dominican folk art, and smoking heavy clouds of greenery.

From The Times:

“I was eating like I was a child, like I was a growing boy, anything in sight,” he said at the work/play studio he maintains in an industrial building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. “I felt good, but I knew I wasn’t in a good place. I could barely fit in this chair. My stomach would catch on the sides.”

Throughout the piece, Bronson currently maintains a combo studio and gym in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and is still continuing his ongoing F*ck, That’s Delicious series, this time on his own YouTube channel.

Bronson is also set to get married and his fiancee and mother of his son, Valeria Salazar, is a large part of the reason why the once-burly rapper decided to change his lifestyle for the betterment of not only his life, but that of his growing family.

The entire piece is well worth the read, so click here to get the rest.

Be sure to check out Action Bronson’s journeys into food and health with F*ck, That’s Delicious via his YouTube channel. We’ve posted the first episode below.

Photo: Getty

It’s Me: Action Bronson’s Continued Weight Loss Journey Is Inspiring  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close