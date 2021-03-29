Today In Music: Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ Turning Two

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

On this day in music, Billie Eilish seemingly became an instant success with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released. Eilish released her first album two years ago today, which catapulted her into superstardom and elevated her to the next step of her singing career. Fans celebrate the two year anniversary on social media.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 albums chart with 313,000 album-equivalent units consumed, of which 170,000 were pure album sales. These are insane numbers for an artist arriving on the Pop music scene, but somehow, Eilish’s unique sound, appearance and catchy tunes landed her at number one in both the UK and US album charts.

Eilish is responsible for most of the album’s songwriting, and she says the context stems from her reoccurring nightmares and sleep paralysis. The 19-year-old artist has openly spoken about writing and recording then album alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and she explained in February 2019 how most of the songs were connected to her experiences while asleep, which is where the title was birthed.

While speaking to Zane Lowe in a “first look” interview, Eilish said: “The album is basically what happens when you fall asleep. For me, every song in the album… there is sleep paralysis. There’s night terrors, nightmares, lucid dreams.”

The singer, who was 17-years-old at the time of her debut album’s release, later detailed her own sleep issues, “Sleep and not sleep have always been a big part of my life. I’ve always had really, really bad night terrors. I’ve had sleep paralysis five times. All my dreams are lucid so I control them. And I know that I’m dreaming when I’m dreaming so… I don’t even know.”

Sounds a bit intense, but it is that intensity which has given the superstar instant success in music.

The entirety of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was recorded in her brother Finneas’ bedroom. She has since recorded all of her music in that same room, including the latest James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.

Finneas takes to Twitter to acknowledge the album that changed their lives forever.

The sibling duo has seems to have their recording process down to a science. The album won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Her leading single “Bad Guy” also won Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well.

Fans are celebrating how they fell in love with the superstar on social media. Furthermore, proving that When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was lightyears ahead of its’ time.

Eilish continues to break records for female artists and her debut album is considered to be one of the most streamed albums of all time. Go Billie go!

