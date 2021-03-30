Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

HHW Gaming: Feast Your Eyes On Paul George’s Nike PG5 PlayStation 5 Sneakers

Instagram sneaker news and media website LaceupHK shared photos of the upcoming shoe slated for a May release that comes in two distinct colorways. 

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Here Is Our First Good Look At The Nike PG5 'PlayStation 5'

Source: Nike / LaceupHk

A collaboration Nike won’t be suing anyone about.

Nike is continuing its partnership with PlayStation with Paul George’s latest signature sneaker, the PG5. Like previous iterations of the collab between the companies, each shoe signified something that George, a well-known avid fan of the PlayStation, loved about the console.

2018’s version of the shoe drew inspiration from Sony’s iconic DualShock controller. For the PG5, it makes perfect sense that it would take its cues from the still hard to obtain PlayStation 5 console, and it’s a very good-looking sneaker. Instagram sneaker news and media website LaceupHK shared photos of the upcoming shoe slated for a May release that comes in two distinct colorways.

Here Is Our First Good Look At The Nike PG5 'PlayStation 5'

Source: Nike / LaceupHk

Like the console, the sneakers take their cues from features gamers worldwide have come to recognize when they power on their PS5 consoles. For instance, the uppers are painted in a nebula blue, just like the console’s menu backdrop. It could also be a callback to the signature blue hue illuminating when the console is turned on. The white midsole is a nod to the console’s white plate’s while the black signifies the guts of the PS5, where all the key components are stored.

Of course, the PlayStation symbol, as well as Paul George’s logo, occupy the tongues of each sneaker. No word if these light up the PG2 PlayStation.

We will keep you updated when more release info is shared. You can step in the detailed photos below.

Photo: Nike/ LaceupHK

 

HHW Gaming: Feast Your Eyes On Paul George’s Nike PG5 PlayStation 5 Sneakers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close