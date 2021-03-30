National
HomeNational

Quavo & Saweetie Gets Into Physical Altercation in Elevator

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Quavo and Saweetie’s breakup appears to be much more after a video surfaced of the two getting into a fight on an elevator that leaves Saweetie limping off.

TMZ reported surveillance footage of the altercation between Saweetie and Quavo that went down at an apartment elevator in North Hollywood It shows both of them standing outside an open elevator, and when the video starts Saweetie is swinging on Quavo.

In the fight, you can see Saweetie swinging at Quavo, and then Quavo ducks the hit while dropping an orange duffle bag. Saweetie reaches for it and the two begin tussling over the bag. The next thing we can see is Quavo aggressively pushing Saweetie to the floor. Saweetie sits in the corner of the elevator as she is seemingly hurt. In the end, we can see Saweetie limping off of the elevator as Quavo has the orange case in hand.

Quavo & Saweetie Gets Into Physical Altercation in Elevator  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close