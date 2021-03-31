Entertainment News
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson Take On A Jigsaw Copycat

The funny man enters the horror genre and seems to be making a smooth transition...

Saw: Spiral

For decades Chris Rock has been one of the culture’s most beloved comedians, but can the man carry a horror movie in 2021? We’re about to find out.

After a multi-year hiatus, the Saw franchise gets a brand new chapter as Saw: Spiral rolls into theaters this summer and the comedian from Brooklyn is taking the lead on this case. Starring Chris Rock as Detective Zeke Banks and Samuel L. Jackson as his father, Marcus, Spiral centers around new Jigsaw-like murders and Det. Banks has to crack the code and find out if this is a copycat killer or if Jigsaw is somehow still alive and breathing.

Originally slated to release last summer, Spiral had to get pushed back due to the pandemic and though streaming blockbusters is all the rage these days, Chris Rock isn’t settling for anything less than a theatrical release for the film he’s produced and stars in. We. Can’t Wait.

Check out the trailer for Saw: Spiral below and let us know if you’ll be getting your vaccine shots to watch this film in peace when it releases in theaters come May 14.

