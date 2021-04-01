Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly

The cops have the same questions everyone else does.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In West Hollywood - November 16, 2020

Source: MEGA / Getty

Rappers never really want to be on the radar of the police. Thanks to footage leaking of their violent altercation on an elevator last year, the Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Quavo and Saweetie.

Earlier this week, footage was revealed of the now-former Hip-Hop power couple scrapping in a hallway and elevator over what looks like a Call Of Duty-branded video game console. Twitter has been debating who was right and wrong ever since, and now apparently LAPD is also interested in what exactly went down.

According to TMZ, the same outlet that shared the footage, the LAPD wants to meet with both Saweetie and Quavo to find out what happened before after what was seen in the video. The authorities are interested in determining if it was a domestic violence incident, which both parties potentially being in the wrong.

In March, Saweetie took to social media to confirm her relationship with the Migos rapper was a wrap. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she said.

While fans were reacting to the announcement confirming his allegedly cheating ways, Quavo responded by tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” he countered. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

So far, it’s been radio silence about the elevator altercation footage from both Saweetie and Quavo. Don’t bank on either of them being too chatty when the cops come asking questions.

LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close