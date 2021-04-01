Entertainment News
ICYMI: Watch The 2021 InspireHER Awards Honoring Women Making A Difference In Baltimore

InspireHER Awards

Source: Creative Services / iOne

Radio One Baltimore hosted its first ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We celebrated the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields like Community Outreach, Beauty, Music and more!

We also honored Brittany Young, the founder and CEO of B-360, with the Honorary Founder’s Award. B-360 is an organization that utilizes dirt bike culture to end the cycle of poverty, disrupt the prison pipeline, and build bridges in communities through STEM education and career opportunities. Learn more about B-360 by clicking here.

The InspireHER Awards was hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and The A.M. Clique’s DJ AngelBaby. You can watch the full awards ceremony below.

Meet The Winners Below:

Rachel Winder

Source: Rachel Winder / Rachel Winder

Musical Mistress: Rachel Winder (Learn More)

Dr. Pamela Gurley

Source: Dr. Pamela Gurley / Dr. Pamela Gurley

Empowering Motivation: Dr. Pamela Gurley (Learn More)

Cindy Tawiah

Source: Cindy Tawiah / Cindy Tawiah

Beauty Icon: Cindy Tawiah, Diva By Cindy (Learn More)

Chanel Smith

Source: Getty / Getty

Community Outreach: Chanel Smith, LEVEL82 (Learn More)

Brittany Young

Source: Brittany Young / other

Honorary Founder’s Award: Brittany Young, B360 (Learn More)

The winners were awarded with the following prizes:

An Exclusive Day Spa & Salon Package
A Hand Poured Luxury Soy Candle by The Conscious Candle Company
$200 Cash
Thank you to our sponsors: AnyoneRides.com, Home of the $6,000 trade and Megan Thee Stallion and 300 Entertainment.
Promotional items provided by: The Conscious Candle Company, Island Records and 4th & B’way.

ICYMI: Watch The 2021 InspireHER Awards Honoring Women Making A Difference In Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
