‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’ Professor Drake In Live-Action ‘Powerpuff’ CW Series

The new live-action Powerpuff Girls, now known as Powerpuff, has cast Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium. Fans may know Faison from his role in Scrubs or the classic rom-com 90s film, Clueless. Well, he is back in the latest CW reboot with a fresh look at one of our favorite childhood animated series.

Faison is set to play Professor Drake Utonium, who’s character is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. For those who remember the nostalgic Cartoon Network series, Powerpuff Girls, Professor Drake is the scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Now in the new live-action series, Powerpuff, he’s facing a midlife crisis and he’s determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.

The new Professor Drake shares his excitement with Instagram in a recent post. Faison shared a side-by-side photo of himself and the original cartoon Professor Drake in his caption, “I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can’t help it. I’m so excited!”

The series picks up on the former American pint-sized superheroes, who are now disillusioned twenty somethings who resent having lost their childhood to non-stop crime fighting. The question is whether or not the three will reunite when the world needs them most. The original animated series created by Craig McCracken gets a fresh look with Faison, alongside main characters, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Chloe Bennett tot star as Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom.

Powerpuff also finds its’ Mojo Jojo in actor Nicholas Podany. Podany will play the villainous character, who was most infamous for terrorizing the town along with other reoccurring villains in the original animated series.

On social media, there are varying opinions regarding the live action series flying around. Some fans are hopeful awaiting the show’s return. While other fans are unsure of the show’s new direction.

Are you looking forward to the live action reboot of Powerpuff coming to CW? Be on the lookout for the classic show’s return to a brand new network soon.

