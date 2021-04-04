Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving It!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

You know the saying, “a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life,” and it looks like Saweetie is the living proof of that phrase! The Bay Area rapper debuted her new look on Instagram yesterday, revealing that she’s changed her hair color from her usual jet black to a new bright blonde, and we’re loving it!

“New hair new number,” she captioned the photo carousel, alluding to her post-breakup glow. In the IG pics, she rocked her new blonde locs in soft curls that fell all over to one side, framing her gorgeous face just right. As the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl”, she lived up to her name, donning iced-out diamond necklaces, earrings, and rings. She wore a fur vest that showed off her cleavage and in one picture, held up her middle finger which some are calling a statement to her ex-beau.

Check out the photos below!

 

The “Back To The Streets” rapper is known for switching up her hairstyles, often wearing different colored wigs that show off the versatility of her look and style. However, she’s always maintained her natural jet black locs underneath the glitz and glam, so this is the first time we’re seeing the rapper with this bombshell new look!

After she debuted the look on Instagram, fans immediately praised the superstar for her post-breakup style, taking to Twitter to share their appreciation for her sexiness and confidence! “@Saweetie has dyed her hair,” one fan tweeted. “You know what that meanssss. This summer it’s up!”

While another fan tweeted about how the new look is a big serve.

 

Twitter wasn’t the only place fans praised Saweetie for the new look. They also flooded her IG comments with heart eye, fire and flex emojis, using Saweetie’s signature phrase, “I know that’s right” in the comments as a way to express their appreciation!

Looks like “Icy Girl” summer is back on, ladies!

Don’t miss…

Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works And We Can’t Wait!

We’re Swooning Over Saweetie’s Cosmo Cover

 

Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving It!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close