Bankroll Freddie ft. Megan Thee Stallion “Pop It,” Smoke DZA ft. Jim Jones “Tradition” & More

Bankroll Freddie and Megan The Stallion link up for the grown and sexy and Smoke DZA links up with Jim Jones for the OG's. Today's Daily Visuals.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Sorry fellas (and ladies), but Megan Thee Stallion is officially off the market as she and Pardison Fontaine have been cuddling up all over social media to make their relationship official.

Still, that doesn’t mean she’ll be cutting back on the half-naked music video as is proof by her latest guest appearance. Continuing to shake what her mama gave her in Bankroll Freddie’s visuals to “Pop It,” Megan breaks out the cowgirl hat to help demonstrate how she rides that pony with her thick as molasses self. Oh yeah, Bankroll Freddie’s in his own video too.

Back in Harlem, Smoke DZA links up with Jim Jones to hold down The World and in the visuals to “Tradition,” DZA and Jones kick it on the ave where they burn some trees and get some grub.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Lil Tjay, and more.

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “POP IT”

SMOKE DZA FT. JIM JONES – “TRADITION”

KODAK BLACK – “EASTER IN MIAMI”

LIL TJAY – “OH WELL”

KENNY MASON – “RIH”

RIM FT. EDDIE KAINE & FRANKY SMACCZ – “BACK STREETS”

KINGG BUCC – “BIG SHOT”

ZOEH G – “MILKSHAKE”

Bankroll Freddie ft. Megan Thee Stallion “Pop It,” Smoke DZA ft. Jim Jones “Tradition” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

