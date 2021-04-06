Entertainment News
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America

Ain't the devil happy.

Logitech Celebrates Creators With First-Ever Song Breaker Awards

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

While his sneakers have been shelved, all of Lil Nas X’s recent efforts were not in vain. He has landed in the number one position with his new single.

As spotted on Buzzfeed, the Lithia Springs, Ga. native has proven he isn’t a one-hit one wonder. This week his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” track claimed the top slot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

This marks his second number one since his game-changing introduction with “Old Town Road”. Given he faced some sharp criticism for the video visual for “Montero,” he made sure to let the world know that he will not be written off.

“[Y]’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily” he wrote on Twitter. 

In typical Lil Nas X fashion, he went on to detail his excitement via some memes.

He then followed things up by making sure to put some shine on all if his nah-sayers by saying “i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup.”

He is expected to release his self-titled follow-up album, Montero, this summer. It is unclear whether the creative direction on this project will or will not channel more satanic imagery.

Photo: YouTube

Lil Nas X's "Montero" Is Now The Number One Song In America  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

