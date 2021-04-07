Hip Hop Spot: Kanye West Documentary 20+ Years in the Making Sells to Netflix for $30M

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like we’ll be seeing some exclusive footage of Kanye West coming to Netflix soon. The documentary team has inked a deal with Netflix for $30 million to showcase the rapper in the prime days of his career.

In other hip-hop news, Kodak Black spoke out about his security getting shot in the leg and Gunna was hit by a Brinks truck, but thankfully everyone who was possibly hurt in these stories is doing ok.

