A week and change after Nike hit MSCHF with a lawsuit over their customized “Satan Shoes” Air Max 97’s, Yahoo is reporting that the two sides have settled the legal squabble with MSCHF having to come out of pocket in the matter.

According to the report Nike and MSCHF have squashed the lawsuit but MSCHF has to buyback all the sneakers they’ve already sold via refunds. With the sneakers themselves already reselling for more than $2,000, we doubt MSCHF will be finding any of their pairs in the possession of their original buyers. For those who don’t want to send them back, Nike’s covering their bases if anyone’s unhappy with their purchase.

The statement also read, “If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike. The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.”

Interestingly enough the 2019 Jesus Air Max’s that MSCHF produced are also included as part of the recalling, but we doubt those will be returned either.

In an email to Yahoo Finance, David H. Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton, counsel of record to MSCHF, said that the settlement was “the best way to allow [MSCHF] to put this lawsuit behind it so that it could dedicate its time to new artistic and expressive projects,” and noted that the brand “had already achieved its artistic purpose.”

Well, he ain’t wrong. Though many conservative “Christians” took issue with the release of the sneakers which Lil Nas X used to hype up his latest single, “Montero,” they couldn’t keep the song from hitting the top of the Billboard charts and helped the resale value of those sneakers skyrocket overnight. So thank you, screaming talking heads.

Nike & MSCHF Settle “Satan Shoes” Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

