Keri Hilson Talks New Movie “Lust,” Coping From Leaving Music, Compromising In Relationships+ More

A childhood fave Keri Hilson stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about her newest role on Lifetime’s “Lust.” The movie hits TV screens on April 10th on Lifetime. The movie is good y’all! Keri discussed her role and really connecting with her character who was comprising fiance tempted by Lust.

Keri also had to talk about her break from music and the entertainment industry. She opened up about her two years stepping completely away from the public eye and the soul searching she did to jump back on the horse and get back in Hollywood. This was a really good conversation, you know what to do! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

