Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]

Dark Man X gets honored by one of his closest friends.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
DMX In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hip-Hop culture across the globe is in mourning after the untimely passing of DMX. Many were close with the rapper, but one longtime collaborator particularly close to Dark Man X was Swizz Beatz, who eulogized his late friend.

Some of X’s most memorable hits were produced by Swizz, including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Blackout,” featuring Jay-Z and the Lox.

On Saturday (April 10), Swizz took to Instagram to thank people for their support, while speaking on the greatness of his fallen friend.

“Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else,” says Swizz says in the 8-minute clip. “You ain’t ever seen him next to a Lamborghini… You ain’t ever seen him iced out with no jewelry, he did not care about any of that… He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else.”

X’s signature “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” was Swizz’s first production placement. Throughout the years, Swizz marveled at how X always remained true to himself no matter the stardom and circumstances.

“Everybody threw millions of dollars,” said Swizz, who is clearly hurting from the crushing loss. “You could not buy DMX. You couldn’t buy him, he was never for sale. His loyalty for who he loved was never for sale. His family was never for sale. His integrity was never for sale. You might learn something from him. He taught me a lot.”

Our condolences go out to the Simmons family. Watch Swizz speak on DMX below.

DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close