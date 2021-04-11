Entertainment News
Twitter Salutes Kid Cudi For Rocking A Dress On ‘SNL’ In Honor Of Kurt Cobain

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Kid Cudi has always been a trailblazer.

He ushered in a new era of rap with Kanye West’s sing-songy 808s & Heartbreak in 2008 and solidified it with his Man On The Moon series. He also did the same with fashion when it came to rocking skinny jeans and band tees before it was cool. Now he’s hopped on another trend of male entertainers rocking dresses.

Of course, we saw Young Thug rock one on the cover of JEFFERY, which he said was allegedly to cover up the firearm he had tucked away,  and most recently, Harry Styles donned one on the cover of Vogue in 2020. Cudi decided not only to wear a dress while performing on Saturday Night Live but also in honor of rock legend Kurt Cobain who wore one during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York live performance. The show aired just months before his death in 1994.

Twitter caught wind of Cudi’s choice of clothing –which was designed by Off White– and, for the most part, showed nothing but love for the tribute.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Close