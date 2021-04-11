National
HomeNational

How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

You maybe asking, “How many kids does Nick Cannon have?” With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.

27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below!

Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

9 photos Launch gallery

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

Continue reading Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

Nick Cannon expecting 2nd set of twins; This time with Abby De La Rosa!

[caption id="attachment_5063729" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa! You maybe asking, "How many kids does Nick Cannon have?" With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden. 27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below! Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close