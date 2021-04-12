Hip Hop Spot: Swizz Beatz Honors DMX in Emotional Video: ‘He Was a Humanitarian’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Everybody is mourning the loss of DMX. The Morning Hustle is getting it off their chest to share some memorable memories from the rap legend. Swizz Beatz also shared an emotional video sharing his moments with DMX and talked about how he changed his life. Though fans may have not known him personally, it’s a fact that he made an impact on millions. Rest in peace to DMX.

