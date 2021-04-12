Entertainment News
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex

Fofty letting cats slide in 2021?

If you don’t know 50 Cent for much more than his slick takes on everyone else’s business, you’ll be floored to find that he had no jabs for Diddy.

It was late last week when the news broke that Puff had been all over Miami entertaining 50 Cent’s ex-lady, 34-year-old Daphne Joy. In fact, things are even more interesting once we take into account that Fif and Joy weren’t just hanging out back then—they dated in 2011 and a year later, they had a child together, a son named Sire. Then a year after that, 50 was charged with domestic violence after reportedly tossing her bedroom and kicking her during an altercation.

He pleded guilty to the vandalism charge and received three years probation as a sentence.

So as online spectators licked their chops last week, anxious for whatever smoke 50 had for Diddy — especially because it wouldn’t be the first time the two were at odds — they were surprised to hear him say that he didn’t have much to give the situation.

He posted the paparazzi shot on Twitter, saying:

“Nah me and puff fight over business shit. If he like the girl, he like the girl. I don’t give a f*ck.”

Referring to this grown woman as a “girl” seems a little passive-aggressive and shady, but beyond that, 50 had nothing to say. Besides, he’s currently dating model Jamira Haines, known online as Cuban Link. And we’re sure Haines wouldn’t be thrilled about her man online going back and forth about his ex.

Neither Diddy or Joy have confirmed the details of their relationship.

