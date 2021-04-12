Entertainment News
Bad Bunny Got Busy At Wrestlemania 37

Who knew Bad Bunny could put on an entertaining fake fight?

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Bad Bunny may be Reggaeton’s hottest artist going right now, but does the Puerto Rican superstar have a future in wrestling?Though it does sound ludicrous, the man put on a pretty impressive show this past Saturday night at Wrestlemania 37 when he and Damian Priest took on The Miz and John Morrison.

After months of teasing an in-ring match with The Miz, the moment finally came and not only did the “Te Boté” singer hold his own, but he actually seemed to know what he was doing during his match.

From jumping off the top rope to selling the ass whupping he caught from The Miz and John Morrison, BB really seemed like a seasoned pro for a few minutes during his match. We wasn’t mad at all and neither was the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Though we know he won’t be hanging up the mic anytime soon to pursue a life in the wrestling ring, we wouldn’t argue against anymore Bad Bunny matches in the future. Lord knows the WWE needs more Latino superstars on their rosters.

See some of the match below and let us know if you watched Wrestlmania this past weekend.

Close