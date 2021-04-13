Is Dwayne Johnson Open to White House Run? New Polls Shows High Favorability

After the last 4 years prior, you would think people may be skeptical about having a non politician run for office again, however, according to a recent online poll, that may not be the case. A Newsweek poll released last week, an online public poll found some 46% of Americans would consider voting for Johnson.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said on Monday that he would run for US president if he felt he had enough support from Americans. “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” Johnson said when asked about his presidential ambitions in an interview broadcast on the Today show on Monday. Though he didn’t reveal which party he’d represent, he did note that he is “passionate about making sure our country is united.”
He posted the image from the article with the caption on social media, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club, but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”
He’s one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, could you really see him trying to make a run in the future for POTUS? Let us know your thoughts on social media.
