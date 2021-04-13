New True-Crime Doc About The Murder of Jam Master Jay Coming To ABC Streaming Apps Friday

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

A new doc that will give more insight on the mysterious murder of Run-DMC’s DJ Jam Master Jay is coming this week.

Deadline reports the new doc, Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case, which focuses on the 2002 tragic killing of the DJ born Jason Mizell, is set to premiere on ABC steaming apps this Friday (Apr.16) before landing on Hulu next week. Viewers will be able to watch via eight free connected-TV apps owned and ran by the ABC station. Those located outside of Los Angeles, New York, and the six other markets specific to the app can catch the doc on Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, and Apple TV.

Disney-owned Hulu will premiere the doc on April 20, while other ABC-owned stations will air it during separate time slots on April 17 and April 24.

While there is still a cloud of mystery around the details of Jam Master Jay’s murder, two men were indicted in 2020 for the shooting that happened at point-blank range inside a New York recording studio. Prosecutors labeled the incident a cocaine deal gone bad. However, many aren’t buying that assessment, with many questions about the murdering still lingering and plenty of motives and factors being brought to light.

The doc, which is written, directed, and executive produced by ABC reporter Darla Miles, will feature new interviews with the New York Police Department while exploring the mystery surrounding the case and touching on the pioneering legacy of the iconic Hip-Hop group Run-DMC. The film features insight into the case from several senior NYPD officials discussing the things that slowed up the investigation and what finally led to the arrest and indictment of the two men 18 years later, plus other new material.

You can watch the trailer for Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case below.

