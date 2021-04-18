Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”

One day after Harlem rapper Black Rob passed away at the age of 51, his former Bad Boy boss Diddy shared a brief tribute to him on Instagram.
“Rest in power King @therealblackrob!” Diddy captioned on Sunday (April 18). “As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!”
The post comes as numerous artists and peers paid respects to the Harlem rapper and others held scrutiny for Diddy for not helping him when he was down. According to Mark Curry, another former Bad Boy rapper who was close to Rob, Diddy had been in contact with him attempting to get him right.
Rob died at an Atlanta-area hospital on Saturday (April 17). The “Whoa!” creator had recently been hospitalized for various health ailments and revealed he was homeless. A GoFundMe had been established to help get him back on his feet but fell short of its $50,000 goal.
In a video clip shared not long after the death of DMX on April 9, Rob revealed how dire his health situation was.
“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” he explained. “Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Sh*t is crazy. This shit is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange.
“It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me. Oh sh*t. I don’t want to talk about it no more. ”
Curry was with Rob when he passed and revealed he and Diddy as well as Rob had a conversation not long before the Life Story rapper died.
“Puff, I ain’t talked to Puff in 15 years — we talked today,” Curry said. “This is the beginning of a new us. Rob made sure he knew what he had to do before he parted this world to make sure we all alright and that’s what he did. Bad boy for life, yo.”
Rob grew to prominence in the late ’90s and helped steer the Bad Boy ship not long after Puff’s Forever album failed to do the numbers of its predecessor, No Way Out and Mase retired. He gained cultural significance in 2000 with the release of “Whoa!” and helped inspire one of the great Houston hip-hop records of all-time, “Maan!” by Big Moe.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 1 of 34
2. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 812 of 34
3. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 3 of 34
4. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 924 of 34
5. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 895 of 34
6. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 6 of 34
7. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 7 of 34
8. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 8 of 34
9. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 9 of 34
10. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 10 of 34
11. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 11 of 34
12. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 12 of 34
13. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 13 of 34
14. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 14 of 34
15. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 15 of 34
16. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 16 of 34
17. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 17 of 34
18. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 18 of 34
19. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 19 of 34
20. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8920 of 34
21. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 21 of 34
22. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 22 of 34
23. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 23 of 34
24. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 24 of 34
25. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 25 of 34
26. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 26 of 34
27. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 27 of 34
28. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 28 of 34
29. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 29 of 34
30. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 30 of 34
31. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 31 of 34
32. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7932 of 34
33. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 33 of 34
34. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 34 of 34
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!” was originally published on theboxhouston.com