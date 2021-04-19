HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Living Legend Lauriann Gibson stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about her new book “Dance your Dance: 8 Steps To Unleash Your Passion and Live Your Dream.” The Star maker discussed why she wrote a book to the dreams. Lauriann also spilled on her exit from “Making The Band,” which also lead her to building the Lady Gaga we all know now. To see it all go down grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all that!

Laurieann Gibson Talks New Book ‘Dance Your Dance,’ Previous Making The Band, Making a Super Star+ More was originally published on kysdc.com

