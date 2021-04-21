Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Murderer Derek Chauvin Gets New Mugshot, Officially Property of The State of Minnesota

Being held accountable never looked so good...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Derek Chauvin mugshot

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections / Minnesota Department of Corrections

After decades of abusive and trigger finger happy police officers getting off scott-free for their countless crimes against Black and Brown citizens, Derek Chauvin was held accountable and found guilty on all counts in the killing George Floyd.

While MAGA country is out busy having a complete meltdown over the guilty verdicts, the rest of American civilization is celebrating the fact that justice has finally (partially) been served and Derek Chauvin is finding out that life comes at you fast. After spending the last few months as the defendant in the case of the State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin, the heartless officer who turned his knee into a deadly weapon is now officially a convicted murderer and has a spiffy new mugshot to prove it.

TMZ is reporting that after he was led out of court in handcuffs and taken to Minnesota Correctional Faciltiy-Oak Park Heights, Chauvin took his latest identification picture for the state.

Looking like he just got out of bed and taken into custody, Chauvin’s new convict mugshot still contains a hint of arrogance and even defiance in it. Still, it’s good to see a menace to society taken off the streets.

Now we await the sentencing which could prove to be either be the final nail in his coffin or further proof that white police officers are held to a much different standard in the judicial system. Chauvin is looking at up 40 years in prison and prosecutors will be pushing for aggravating circumstances that can bless him with the most time possible.

Fingers crossed for a decades-long sentence. Just sayin’.

Murderer Derek Chauvin Gets New Mugshot, Officially Property of The State of Minnesota  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close