The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response To Derek Chauvin Verdict

Social media will always point out a tasteless tweet and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting hit pretty hard.  After getting the Derek Chauvin Trial verdict, the NFL team tweeted “I Can Breathe” and most people felt it was very insensitive. The team owner Mark Davis says ‘meant no disrespect’ with the tweet and says he will not be removing it. In other news, Chet Hanks is shooting his shot at Lizzo, and nobody is impressed.

Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response To Derek Chauvin Verdict  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close