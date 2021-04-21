The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Bakari Sellers On Why He Thinks People Will Be Disappointed After Derek Chauvin Sentencing

Bakari Sellers weighs in on the verdict, the potential sentencing for Derek Chauvin, and the importance of why we need to push for George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.  Upon seeing the initial verdict, Sellers says the courts got it right.  He calls yesterday a day that the community could breathe a little lighter but says it’s not the end.

At the same time as the verdict of the trial, there was another police shooting in Ohio with a young girl.  Bakari also breaks down that shooting and ways we can continue to fight for justice against police officers.   

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Bakari Sellers On Why He Thinks People Will Be Disappointed After Derek Chauvin Sentencing  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close