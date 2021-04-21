Bakari Sellers weighs in on the verdict, the potential sentencing for Derek Chauvin, and the importance of why we need to push for George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Upon seeing the initial verdict, Sellers says the courts got it right. He calls yesterday a day that the community could breathe a little lighter but says it’s not the end.

At the same time as the verdict of the trial, there was another police shooting in Ohio with a young girl. Bakari also breaks down that shooting and ways we can continue to fight for justice against police officers.

Bakari Sellers On Why He Thinks People Will Be Disappointed After Derek Chauvin Sentencing

