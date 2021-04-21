Entertainment News
Erykah Badu Shut It Down In Her New Campaign With Burberry

Erykah Badu, 50, is giving these young models a run for their money. The award-winning singer gave us a peak into her latest campaign with luxury brand Burberry.

In a post she writes, “Badu for BURBERRY – congratulations Ricardo. We adore you. Beautiful show. It’s an honor!! 💫✨🌙🌟⭐@burberry @riccardotisci17 #burberryaw21 #riccardotisci —— 📸 by @elizabethmarylavin —- make up @hippiechiklifestyle”

Badu rolled out a series of breathtaking images that reminded us just how multifaceted she is. In her post she thanked Riccardo Tisci, the chief creative officer of Burberry and the former creative director for Givenchy Women’s haute couture and ready-to-wear lines. The two collaborated in 2014 on a Givenchy campaign that showed off Badu’s high fashion model skills.

Badu’s resume expanded so much since her work with Givenchy. Over the last couple of years she’s become a doula, sold incense that smell like her lady parts, had a Verzuz battle with Jill Scott that showed the importance of sisterhood, and now she’s giving us new work with Burberry.

I need more! Badu’s vibe is unmatched so everything she touches feels authentic. Between her unique voice, open personality, and joyful spirit, she always delivers on her assignments. What do you think? Did Badu show out for her latest Burberry campaign?

