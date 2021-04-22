The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]

Podcasts
In this episode, the trio discusses some of the most toxic celebrity relationships from the past couple of decades until now. Who topped the list? Next the ladies undress Kevin Samuels and his rating system, but what should HE be rated?

Plus, we’ll get to hear some things the ladies have gotten into while drinking as they get into Lizzo’s drunken DMs.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information and for your chance to win $250 from Macy’s.

Check out the ladies’ Spring must-haves at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom as we celebrate Earth Day. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

